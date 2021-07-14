Man arrested over Euro 2020 final social media post aimed at England team
A man has been arrested in Greater Manchester for an alleged offensive social media post directed at the England football team after the Euro 2020 final.
Police said a 37-year-old from Ashton-Upon-Mersey went to Cheadle Heath Police station on Wednesday morning.
He was later arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Malicious Communications Act. Police say he has now been released under investigation.
Anyone who has any more information on this post is encouraged to contact the police on 0161 856 497.