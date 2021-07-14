Play video

A teacher from Oldham will be taking part in the Great Norse Run this August inspiring his pupils to live life to the fullest.

The intense event involves trekking 200 miles spread out across in 10 days beginning on August 19 and ending on August 29.

The event also includes very tricky terrain such as travelling across old lava flows and ice cold rivers.

Mr Hill has summited Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, trekked across the Sahara Desert and has even ran a marathon at the North Pole.

Steve Hill MBE completing the North Pole Marathon. Credit: Steve Hill

But the teacher from Shaw wants to take on another intense and tricky challenge this summer to inspire his pupils.

Mr Hill said: "I think the environment is going to be spectacular, but I think the distance is what is going to be really tough.

"As I say i've got 210 miles, nine marathons in 10 days. It's going to be the furthest i've ever run, but I am still looking forward to it. It's about the challenge and i'm up for it."

Steve is no stranger to challenges aimed at inspiring his young students to enjoy life to the full.

From the Amazon jungle with all sorts of creepy crawlies to contend with, to the bitter cold of completing the North Pole marathon, the 39-year-old always involves his year 4 class at St Joseph's Primary School.

Their focus is on his Icelandic escapade:

Year 4 pupil Annabelle Chadderton said: "It's going to be difficult and really hard, but I think he's going to see loads of Wolves and Puffins and maybe Reindeers."

Year 4 pupil Alfie Howell said: "It's going to be difficult for Sir and he may have to swim across all the rivers."

Organiser of the Great Norse Run Danny Bent said: "The ground is kind of rocky and not very good for your knees, you are going up and down hills, brown glaciers and you don't know if it's going to snow or be scorching heat."

It's a wild, wild adventure. Danny Bent, Great Norse Run organiser

So far Mr Hill has raised around £100,000 for other charitable causes with his trips and hopes to add to this in the near future.