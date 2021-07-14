Government moves to ban internet trolls from football

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott:

The Government is changing football banning orders to cover online racism, Boris Johnson has said.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson condemned the racist abuse directed at some black England players, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, following the team's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

Since then, a petition to serve racists with a lifetime ban from football games has gained more than one million signatures, making it one of the most signed online petitions ever.

It passed the milestone on Wednesday morning, days after being set up in response to racist social media posts directed at Rashford, and England teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Sancho, who is expected to sign for Manchester United shortly, said the abuse was s "nothing new" but added "as a society we need to do better".

England's Jadon Sancho, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium Credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

In a post on Instagram, he said: "I'm not going to pretend that I didn't see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it's nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable.

"I want to say a massive thank you for all the positive messages and love and support that far outweighed the negative. It's been an honour as always representing England and wearing the Three Lions shirt, and I have no doubt we'll be back even stronger!"

Marcus Rashford says he's 'overwhelmed and thankful' by show of support