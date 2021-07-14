The Science and Industry Museum and Manchester City Council have announced that it will no longer lease the Lower Campfield Market Hall building.

The historic building houses the Air and Space Hall which opened in 1983, however it is currently closed due to the extent of repairs needed.

The Air and Space Hall was originally taken on by the North Western Museum of Science and Industry in 1985 due to the break up of Greater Manchester Council’s Air and Space Museum and was then transferred to the Science Museum Group in 2012.

Director of the Science and Industry Museum Sally Macdonald said: "As a charity we have invested significant resource to maintain and repair the Air and Space Hall since we have taken on its stewardship, however historic buildings do have a complexity of issues that date back many decades.

"The repair and investment work required to bring this beautiful building back to life is substantial, the space presents real challenges in the sustainable display of historic objects and ultimately, it is the responsible thing to now pass the building back to Manchester City Council, ready for its next chapter.

"We take seriously our responsibility to look after our globally significant buildings, which include the world's oldest surviving passenger station and railway warehouse and we have to prioritise these buildings that we own."

The Museum have recently completed a £5 million new Special Exhibitions Gallery and are investing £11.3 million in their iconic Power Hall which is due to reopen in 2023.

They are also undertaking repairs to the 1830 station and 1830 warehouse which is estimated to cost around £3million.

The Director said the decision to vacate the lease was not easy but it's the right thing to do for its visitors, the building and the city.

I would like to thank all of the visitors, volunteers and partners that have helped to make the Air and Space Hall such a special place for many. We will continue to tell stories and display iconic objects demonstrating the region's transport innovation in our galleries, in our new talks and learning programmes and online. Sally Macdonald, Director

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, says: "The Council welcomes the significant investments which are being made to improve the Science and Industry Museum across the heritage buildings that the museum owns.

"We recognise that to thrive and continually attract visitors museums need to evolve over time.

"As such, we support the planned changes. This creates an opportunity to introduce new activities into the Lower Campfield Market building to help support Manchester's economic recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The council said they are developing proposals to refurbish the Upper and Lower Campfield Markets to create new jobs which Sir Richard Leese said will be announced at a later date.

Where will the items go?

The majority of the bikes, planes and cars on show will be able to be seen in future displays in locations across the UK and will be returned to their home organisations.

The RAF Museum's Avro Shackleton will travel to the Avro Heritage Museum in Woodford, Stockport, where it was originally made by Manchester born inventor Alliot Verdon Roe, a leader in British Aircraft design.

The Avro Shackleton in the Air and Space Hall Credit: Science Museum Group

Well-loved objects from the Science and Industry Museum collections such as the 1905 Rolls-Royce motor car, used by Henry Royce himself, will remain there to be seen by visitors.

The museum collection will continue to be used to tell the story of aeronautics in the region and will be used in future galleries to show the North-West's contribution to aviation history.