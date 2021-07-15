Calls for clarity over face masks on public transport

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has announced that face masks will be compulsory on all tram services in the area from Monday despite the lifting of restrictions next week.

But Liverpool's Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says he is 'hitting brick walls' with bus companies and train operators in Merseyside.

They joined other elected mayors from across England to urge the Government to continue to make face coverings compulsory on all public transport beyond the lifting of restrictions next week.

The Labour metro mayors for West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, North of Tyne, West of England and South Yorkshire said they would take steps to require or encourage the use of masks on local networks where their limited powers allowed it.

But they warned that without a continued national mandate there would be a "ridiculous mismatch" of rules across the country that will be "confusing" for passengers when measures are eased on Monday.

The Government has called for the public to exercise caution from July 19 and recommends masks should still be used in crowded and enclosed spaces, including in shops.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Wednesday with his fellow mayors, Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said: "We remain of the view that the best solution is for the Government to maintain a requirement of face coverings on all modes of public transport and we call on them, even at this stage, to return to that position."

He said there was a need to think "in terms of collective safety, rather than individual freedom, or personal responsibility".

Mr Burnham said mayors wanted to see a "return to a more normal life" but this needed to be done "safely", with masks helping to protect people in enclosed environments.

One person's choice not to wear one on a bus or a tram could affect the physical and mental health of passengers nearby, particularly those who are clinically extremely vulnerable. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

Mr Burnham said he had been "inundated" with messages from people saying that July 19 "wouldn't be freedom day, it would be fear day and they would be forced off public transport".

He said Metrolink tram users would continue to have to wear face coverings as part of "the conditions of carriage", but unlike Mr Khan he did not have the same powers over buses and trains.

Those Metrolink passengers who are not exempt could be prevented from travelling or fined up to #100 if they do not wear a face covering.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool City Region, said Government policy on face coverings "illustrated perfectly" the "fragmented nature of public transport in this country".

The fact is that we have six metro mayors here, all with different powers, and none of us are able to do what the mayor of London has done. Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region

Mr Rotheram said he was asking local transport operators to "do the right thing" and make masks still compulsory, but he was "hitting brick walls with our bus and train operators".

He added that "wearing face masks costs nothing" and represented a "minor inconvenience".

In London, the face mask requirement will apply to journeys and stations on TfL services including the Tube, bus, tram, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), Overground and TfL Rail.