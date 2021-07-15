Council leader vows not to be diverted after firebomb attack on her car

Play video

The leader of Oldham Council says she "will not be diverted" from her work after an arson attack on her car.

Cllr Arooj Shah, who became the first Muslim woman council leader in May, was the victim of a 'cowardly and shocking' attack in the early hours of July 13.

Cllr Arooj Shah, who is the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council in the north of England.

I can't say the attack outside my family home hasn't affected me and the people I love because it has. But what I am clear about it is whoever was responsible and for whatever reason, I will not be diverted from the task in hand. Cllr Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council

Cllr Shah appeared emotional with her voice cracking as she made the personal statement to a meeting of Oldham's full council.

She added: "Our town is facing some of its biggest challenges here as we emerge from Covid.

"The fragile nature of our economy and society will be tested to the limits.

"My sole focus is on the town and its people."

Play video

This footage shows the moment the firebomb is thrown at the car of Cllr Arooj Shah.

Following the incident Greater Manchester Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9059 quoting incident number 0041 of 13/07/2021. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.