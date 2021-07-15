Signing for a Premier League giant doesn't always bring the dream lifestyle fans would expect.

Imagine getting settled in your dream job, making loads of lifelong friends and settling into a new town or city.

Then, after a year, being told you had to give all that up and start from scratch hundreds - perhaps thousands - of miles away.

Now imagine having that happening every year. For eight years running.

That's been the daunting start to Izzy Brown's life as a footballer, as he was frequently 'loaned out' by Chelsea.

"It is very tough. Every new season is a new place to live," he says.

You're moving house and changing everything. By the time you get used to a new area, you're leaving again. It is tough. Izzy Brown

Izzy Brown playing for Huddersfield in 2017 Credit: PA Images

When I asked Izzy how many loan spells he had been on, he honestly couldn't tell me.

"Too many" he joked.

In fact, since making his first senior appearance for West Brom in 2013, he's played for 9 clubs and endured constant upheaval. Moving from London to Yorkshire to Brighton and even the Netherlands.

"They've all been different and all been great experiences," says Izzy.

There hasn't been one that I've regretted. To play so many games at a young age is great for any player. So yeah, loans are tough but they've got me to where I am now Izzy Brown

Even his 'permanent' move to club number 10 - Preston North End - is only a one-year contract.

Though there is the option of a second year if all goes according to plan.

Izzy is ready to plant some roots on North End's lush new training pitches at Euxton.

And his wealth of experience, at the age of just 24, is mouthwatering for promotion-hungry North End.

Izzy celebrates winning promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield in 2017 Credit: PA Images

Izzy starred for Huddersfield at Wembley in the Championship play-off final of 2017.

He knows what it takes to climb into the Premier League.

For a club which has spent 60 years trying to get back into the top flight, to find an attacking threat with that knowledge is quite a find for Frankie McAvoy, in his first managerial role.

"We know he has undoubted quality," says Frankie, with an excited smile.

He has experience in the Championship as well. He's already managed to get promotion with Huddersfield. If you watch him in training, he has undoubted ability. He just needs to understand that he really needs to work hard and take that into games. This is hopefully where he can find his home. Frankie McAvoy, Head coach at Preston

Izzy agrees.

"Now that I'm permanently here, I feel like the manager wants me to do well," he says.

"When you get that pressure, you can only play better.

That's when I perform well. We have a great group of players. The Championship is so unpredictable. Nobody would have thought Barnsley could've got into the play-offs last season. So I believe, with the great footballers we have, we are going to be pushing for promotion."