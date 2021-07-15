Preston school children write heartfelt letters of support to Marcus Rashford

Play video

Children at a primary school in Preston have written letters to Marcus Rashford and the England team after racist abuse directed at a number of players after their Euro 2020 final loss.

Year 4 Leopard's class at St Bernard's Catholic Primary had a class discussion about the abuse and all decided they wanted to get in touch with Marcus and his teammates to tell them they were inspirational, and had nothing to apologise for.

You are amazing in all you do and never listen to the hate but listen to the people that like you and aspire to be like you. Abigail, aged 9

You say final, we say beginning. You say 55 years we say future. You say one penalty, we say 3.7 million meals per week. You say history we say legend Nyla, aged 9

Nyla, 9, thanked Marcus Rashford for his campaign last year to make sure children got free school meals during lockdown.

Some of the comments in the letters include "you tried your absolute best and that is all that matters" and "our headteacher tells us to wear our badge with pride, and that's exactly what you did, three lions, pride, power and passion, thank you for helping us to believe". Rio, who's 9, also told us "if they'd scored the penalties, they would've been heroes but instead everyone is horrible to them".

Their teacher Miss Gregory says she's incredibly proud of the whole class, as it was their idea.

All the children's letters and a letter from the whole class are now being sent to Gareth Southgate and the team, with the Leopards hoping the squad sees them.