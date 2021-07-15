It's almost here! The long-awaited visitor attraction, I'm a Celebrity Jungle Challenge will open its doors to the public on Friday 30th July.

The multi-million pound visitor attraction at Quayside, MediaCityUK (formally known as The Lowry Shopping Centre) at Salford Quays, was originally due to open last year but Covid delayed the plans.

Visitors can race across the suspended Treetop Trail Credit: ITV/Jungle Challenge

So what is this new attraction?

Billed as the 'ultimate jungle encounter', the indoor entertainment attraction will take Campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges, inspired by the blockbuster ITV show.

Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put Campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle!

The attraction opens on Friday 30th July Credit: ITV/Jungle challenge

So what exactly will you be able to do there?

Visitors will be able to

scale The Ascent - an 8.1m verticle rock climb

reach dizzy heights racing across the suspended Treetop Trail

scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run

take a leap of faith on Get a Grip

glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials

For a ticket upgrade and subject to availabilty, visitors can also get a chance to have a go on Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider; a high-speed track which will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds

Visitors can scale the 8.1m Ascent vertical rock climb Credit: ITV/Jungle challenge

Whilst there’s no critters to be seen, Campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out.

There’s also ample picture opportunities for guests to take home a memento - up to 5 digital images of which are included in every admission ticket.

I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge is a one of a kind, multi-sensory adrenalin adventure - bringing together the heart and soul of the hugely celebrated series, and ITV’s expertise in curating fantastic, memorable live brand experiences for guests and families across the world. James Penfold, Controller of Partnerships for ITV Global Entertainment

Visitors will have the chance to complete a multiple choice Dingo Dollar Challenge if one of the iconic phones ring Credit: ITV/ Jungle challenge

The multi-million pound attraction will be the first official I'm A Celebrity... attraction in the UK.

The arrival of this incredible attraction will bring a real sense of excitement and fun for all the family to MediaCityUK. ITV is already an important part of our community with the presence of the iconic Coronation Street studios and the ‘I’m a Celebrity... Jungle Challenge’ brings the ITV experience even closer to the public, in a unique immersive way. Stephen Wild, Managing Director of MediaCityUK

How do I get tickets?

The public can register online now at www.imacelebrityjunglechallenge.co.uk to access 24 hour priority booking from 8am on Tuesday 20th July.

Tickets will go on general sale from 8am on Wednesday 21st July with sessions priced at £27.50 per child and £30 per adult.