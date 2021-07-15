Take a look inside ITV's new visitor attraction: I'm a Celebrity...Jungle Challenge at Salford Quays
It's almost here! The long-awaited visitor attraction, I'm a Celebrity Jungle Challenge will open its doors to the public on Friday 30th July.
The multi-million pound visitor attraction at Quayside, MediaCityUK (formally known as The Lowry Shopping Centre) at Salford Quays, was originally due to open last year but Covid delayed the plans.
So what is this new attraction?
Billed as the 'ultimate jungle encounter', the indoor entertainment attraction will take Campmates into the heart of the jungle to navigate a series of fun-filled physical challenges, inspired by the blockbuster ITV show.
Featuring Main Camp, the Throne and Winners Bridge, the action-packed experience will put Campmates' nerve and agility to the test as they race against the clock in a bid to collect stars and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle!
So what exactly will you be able to do there?
Visitors will be able to
scale The Ascent - an 8.1m verticle rock climb
reach dizzy heights racing across the suspended Treetop Trail
scramble nets, balance on beams and swing round the Jungle Run
take a leap of faith on Get a Grip
glide through the trees on a Zipline, all as part of timed trials
For a ticket upgrade and subject to availabilty, visitors can also get a chance to have a go on Europe’s first ever ceiling-mounted Spyrider; a high-speed track which will whiz above the jungle canopy in just 18 seconds
Whilst there’s no critters to be seen, Campmates could find themselves taking on Kiosk Kev and a multiple-choice Dingo Dollar Challenge, if the iconic telephone boxes start to ring out.
There’s also ample picture opportunities for guests to take home a memento - up to 5 digital images of which are included in every admission ticket.
The multi-million pound attraction will be the first official I'm A Celebrity... attraction in the UK.
How do I get tickets?
The public can register online now at www.imacelebrityjunglechallenge.co.uk to access 24 hour priority booking from 8am on Tuesday 20th July.
Tickets will go on general sale from 8am on Wednesday 21st July with sessions priced at £27.50 per child and £30 per adult.