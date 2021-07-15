Tickets back on sale for Rugby league World Cup games in the North West

Play video

Organisers of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup - which will take place in a number of North West towns - have confirmed the tournament will go ahead as planned.

With 100 days to go till kick-off, tickets have gone back on sale for the tournament.

Host venues in the North West are Warrington, St Helens, Leigh, Bolton and Anfield in Liverpool with the final of the men's and women's competition being held at Old Trafford.

The contest had been in doubt due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and resistance from reigning champions Australia's NRL clubs concerned over travel and quarantine restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The men's, women's and wheelchair events will all take place simultaneously throughout October and November.

The Rugby League World Cup trophy Credit: Press Association

Oldham-born Kevin Sinfield, who's Director of Rugby for Leeds Rhinos, said the England football team's success in Euro 2020 has whetted the public's appetite for international sport.

An event like this at the end of the year will be absolutely wonderful and for our men, women and wheelchair players across the world, it will be an unbelievable tournament. Kevin Sinfield

Tournament chief executive Jon Dutton has admitted that Australia have yet to sign the participation agreement and Troy Grant, chairman of the International Rugby League, revealed officials have identified potential replacements in the event of any teams withdrawing.

But Dutton says organisers have put a team in place in Sydney in an effort to get a deal over the line and he is confident of being able to avoid a similar situation to 1995, when Australia came over for the World Cup with an under-strength team at the height of the Super League war.

"We do expect all 21 nations to come to the UK," Dutton said. "We met with all of them earlier in the week.

We appreciate there are still some challenges for us to work through. But we wouldn't be making this announcement today if we didn't have the confidence that those nations would arrive in this country and compete in the tournament. Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of the Rugby League World Cup 2021

He added: "It's really important for us to take away the uncertainty and to build confidence."

The tournament will kick off on October 23 when England face Samoa.

The men's and women's finals will be played at Old Trafford on November 27.