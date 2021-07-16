A baby boy has been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at an Asdastore in Manchester, a witness has claimed.The baby believed to be around four weeks old, reportedly suffered aninjury after panels landed on a trolley he was sat in.Customers were evacuated from the store on Cavendish Street in inAshton-under-Lyne, following the incident at around 4.45pm today on Thursday 15 July.Pictures taken inside the shop show a section of the ceiling damaged near the self-checkout tills with debris scattered across the floor.A spokesman for the retail giant said an investigation had been launched into the cause of the damage.A 34-year-old woman, who was shopping inside the store at the time of the incident, described the scenes as “heartbreaking”.

The aluminium panels landed on the baby in the seat on the trolley. The baby boy was around 4 weeks old. “They have taken the baby to hospital. Asda staff put a cold compress on his head and was making up a bottle. "I advised not to feed him or to keep the compress on longer than two to five minutes at a time. “I was with my daughter. That woman's screams were heartbreaking. Witness to the ceiling collapse

Panels fell to the floor of the Asda supermarket in Ashton Credit: M.E.N

Paul Bowers, who was also in the shop at the time that the ceilingcollapsed, said: "I was walking round and I went down one of the aisles and heard this big bang."They were calling out to everyone to go to the checkout so I went over to see if anyone was hurt."Someone told me that a woman with a pram was right underneath it andmanaged to get away at the last second."I thought something was kicking off when I first heard it. Next thing there was loads of dust everywhere. They told everyone to stop shopping and leave the building."

ceiling collapse in Ashton Credit: M.E.N syndication

It is not yet known if there have been any other injuries.North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.A spokesman for Asda said: “We are aware of an incident at our Ashtonstore and we are currently investigating what could have happened.”