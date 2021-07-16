Play video

Daniel Craig has sent a heartfelt message to his old rugby club as they take on a charity challenge in memory of a player and father who passed away suddenly.

Dan Miller with his children

Dan Miller was just 43 years old when he died from a heart attack last June, he leaves behind a wife and three children. Dan played for Hoylake Rugby club in Wirral when the club famously reached the finals at Twickenham of the Tetley Bitter Vase back in 2001.

In his honour his former teammates are attempting a world record attempt for the longest ever game of touch rugby whilst raising money for WaterAid - Dan's favourite charity.

Dan Miller (centre) with his friends

The Doinit4Dan team have already secured the strong support already from high-profile stars as well as the 007 actor who played for the club as a schoolboy.

They've had video messages from ex-English rugby star Will Greenwood, footballer Dion Dublin, England head coach Eddie Jones, as well as Katy Daley-McLean, who led England to victory in the 2014 World Cup and has represented England 116 times.

Play video

The team are aiming for aiming for 33 hours 33 mins and 33 seconds, as Dan's rugby position was number 3.

Find out how to support them here.