Greater Manchester police officer charged with sex assaults

An officer serving with Greater Manchester Police has been charged with a string of offences including misconduct in a public office and sexual assault.

Pc Adnan Ali, 34, who previously ran the Trafford branch of the Volunteer Police Cadets, was first arrested in October 2018.

He was detained on suspicion of police corruption following a report he had abused his position for a sexual purpose.

The allegation was investigated by GMP's major incident team under the direction and control of the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ali was arrested a second time on November 2018, again on suspicion of police corruption, and a third time in March 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in a public office and distributing an indecent image.

Evidence was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in August 2019, GMP said, and on Friday Ali was charged with 15 counts of misconduct in a public office and five counts of sexual assault.

He was further charged with distributing an indecent image of a child.

Ali is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 5 2021.

I understand charges of this nature towards a Greater Manchester Police officer will cause concern amongst the public Asst Chief Constable Nicky Porter GMP

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigations team directly on op.ector@gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 7386.