A Merseyside police officer who repeatedly punched a man and then tried to cover up his actions, has been jailed.

47-year-old Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in prison after the attack on 52-year-old Mark Bamber.

The officer had arrived at Mr Bamber's house in Ainsdale, for a welfare check on his partner.

During the course of the visit, McIntyre hit Mr Bamber in the head and ribs, leaving the victim with cuts to his face.

After the assault, the victim Mr Bamber, was arrested for allegedly assaulting an emergency worker and spent nine hours in a call and eight days under police investigation until the case was dropped.

Three other officers: PCs Garrie Burke, 44, of Holmefield Grove, Maghull; Laura Grant, 36, of Somerville Grove, Waterloo; and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, 26, of Kings Close, Higher Bebington; were convicted earlier of perverting the course of justice in connection with theincident. They have already been sentenced.

Jailing McIntyre at Liverpool Crown Court, Judge David Aubrey, QC said

"You became angrier and angrier and the red mist descended and I am satisfied you repeatedly punched him in temper and anger.”

You crossed the line and did so by some margin. The public are entitled to expect complete trust in their police officers. You breached it and betrayed all your honest colleagues. Judge David Aubrey, QC

Judge Aubrey added: “In my judgement it was sheer aggression and abuse of the powers bestowed upon you.”He said the court accepted Mr Bamber may have been awkward, perhaps even confrontational, but if so this was in reaction to McIntyre’s behaviour.

Judge Aubrey says he is satisfied Mr Bamber was not drunk, was not aggressive and did not display any violence or threat of violence.

Referring to the cover-up that then followed, Judge Aubrey, QC, said the statements made by McIntyre's fellow officers “did not live in the same world, breathe the same air as to that which in fact occurred”.

He continues: “What if events had taken a different turn? What if he had been charged, tried, convicted?”

The judge says he is satisfied this was unlikely to have happened because McIntyre knew Mr Bamber would make a complaint and thus all footage ultimately would have been uploaded.

He says he suspected McIntyre was at the heart of the cover-up but cannot be sure that is the case.

McIntyre was given four months in jail for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 15 months for perverting the course of public justice, the terms to be served consecutively.Therefore, McIntyre was jailed for 19 months, of which he will serve half.McIntyre, of Derwent Avenue, Southport claimed Mr Bamber had attempted to headbutt him but this was rejected by the court.Mr Leon Kazakos, QC, defending, said McIntyre had received 26 commendations over his 21-year police career.

He has had a long career as a police officer. The court heard about his history of tackling crime, of saving lives, and it heard about a series of violent and dangerous situations he has faced with bravery and commitment over his years of service. Mr Leon Kazakos, QC, defence

“It is a tragedy that his career ends in this way."The court heard McIntyre is thought to pose a low risk of re-offending, and his barrister added: “This will be his first and only encounter with the criminal courts as a defendant.”He added that, beyond work, dad-of-two McIntyre is said to be a “kind and compassionate” man.He began his police career in November 2000 and the QC says his client accepts that is now in “tatters”.

Following the sentencing Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley, said: “Firstly, I would like to apologise to the victim for the actions of these officers and assure him that these officers do not represent the vast majority of the officers and staff who do uphold the highstandards we, and the public, expect of our officers and staff.

Constable McIntyre has not only let himself down, he has also let down his colleagues within the force who are committed to providing a professional service, and the communities we are there to protect. Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley

“It is absolutely disheartening for those within the force who give their all day-in-day out and now they will be working harder to prove that his actions, and the actions of his three colleagues to cover it up, are not reflective of the force they serve.“A number of colleagues did raise concerns in relation to the actions of these officers on the night and following the incident and I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the strength of those people in coming forward and doing the right thing.

"It is vital that people can have the confidence to speak out when there has been wrongdoing and are supported by the organisation and are able to uphold the high standards that we expect of our officers and staff across the force."We have also introduced a confidential reporting application to enable officers and staff to challenge conduct which falls outside of the standards of professional behaviour."I am very proud of Merseyside Police Officers and staff, none more so than over the last 18 months where colleagues have put the public and communities first , protecting communities during the challenges faced by a global pandemic."This appalling incident should not in anyway overshadow the outstanding service provided by the majority of my colleagues every single day , and as such I would like to reiterate my sincere apology to the victim of these officers' criminal behaviour."