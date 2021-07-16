Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has announced he will be taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF at the Etihad Stadium this September.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF was created by Robbie Williams in 2006 and is now the world's biggest celebrity-charity football match.

The event raises money with the aim of giving children around the world the best possible start in life.

Robbie Williams and Olly Murs celebrating winning the UNICEF Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford in 2018 Credit: PA Images

With just 50 days to go until the big event, Sir Mo is itching to get out there and raise as much money as possible for the children.

He said: "I'm really excited. I've worked with Soccer Aid over the years and to be part of it is really nice.

It's not just about us having fun, it's about raising as much money for the kids and less privileged people out there around the world. Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo stressed that it's important now, more than ever before, for people to donate, as the Covid pandemic has heavily impacted less fortunate people in the UK and across the world.

He said: "It's really important to get the public behind and get the people going. UNICEF are working hard now more than ever because so many people have been affected."

Sir Mo has watched the event for years, has seen the work put in by the people involved and said how proud he is to be a part of such an important event.

Want to get involved?

To book tickets and to donate, head over to SoccerAid.org.uk