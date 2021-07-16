Police in Lancashire have named their newest police horse 'PH Banks' in memory of nine-year-old Jordan Banks who was injured and killed in a lightning strike in Blackpool in May.

The youngster died as a result of being struck by lightning while playing in a football coaching session on May 11.

Flowers were left at the scene of Jordan's death

The nine-year-old was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Banks, formerly known as Fred, has joined us from a home in West Yorkshire and is a popular member of the Mounted branch already. Credit: Lancashire Police

But now, the new recruit, formally known as 'Fred', has taken on the youngster's name in a tribute to his kindness after he anonymously left sweet treats on police cars to cheer them up at the start of the pandemic.

In a stetement on social media, Lancashire Police said:

Yesterday we promised another special announcement would be coming, which we are honoured to be able to share with you now! 🐎 You will no doubt remember a tragic incident which occurred in May, when nine-year-old Jordan Banks was sadly killed after being struck by lightning in Blackpool. Our thoughts have been with Jordan’s family and friends ever since. Lancashire Police

It continued: "At the time of his death we shared that Jordan had touched the hearts of many of our officers, after anonymously leaving sweet treats on police cars to cheer them up at the start of the pandemic."

Blackpool boy Jordan Banks died due to lightning strike

"We managed to track him down and had intended to reward his kindness by inviting him into our Mounted and Dogs units for a visit, but sadly this was never able to happen. Instead, and to pay tribute to him, we now plan on naming our newest police horse ‘Banks’ in his memory."

Temporary Chief Superintendent, Wendy Bower, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: