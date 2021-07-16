A second man has been arrested after the leader of Oldham Council allegedly had her car "firebombed".

Arooj Shah, who is the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council in the north of England, has been supported by MPs and local politicians since the attack.

Police were called to the Glodwick area of the town just before 1.30am on Tuesday after reports of a vehicle on fire.

Emergency services arrived and firefighters put out the blaze in Greengate Street. No-one was injured.

On Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and remains in custody for questioning.

A 23-year-old man earlier held over the same allegations has been released on bail.

This second arrest hopefully sends a message that we will not rest until the circumstances around this incident are fully understood, and we have found and brought to justice those responsible for this reckless act. Detective Chief Inspector Wesley Knights of GMP's Oldham division

Detective Chief Inspector Wesley Knights of GMP's Oldham division continued:

"Our investigation remains very much ongoing, and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their co-operation so far, and would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or have any information surrounding this fire to please contact police as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9059 quoting incident number 0041 of 13/07/2021. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

