Thousands expected at region's walk-in vaccination centres this weekend

People in the North West can 'grab-a-jab' when they pop to the pool or while sunbathing in the park as the NHS vaccination programme seeks to maximise protection before Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Vaccination centre in Manchester

With hot weather forecast for the weekend, pop-up clinics will be running in leisure centres including Belle Vue and Moss Side in Manchester and at Sefton Park and Newsham Park in Liverpool.

More than 8.5 million vaccinations have been delivered in the North West to date, part of over 68 million vaccinations that have been delivered in total by the NHS in England.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning, said: "From shopping centres to parks, our incredible staff, together with our wonderful volunteers, are doing all they can to make sure it is easier than ever for people, particularly young adults to get protected."

We'd like to remind people that it's never too late to come forward to get your vaccination, even if it's been a little while since you were invited for the jab. Whether you book an appointment or come to one of the many walk-in clinics around the North West this weekend, we'd love to welcome you. Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning

She continued: "If you still have some questions, that's no problem. You'll be able to talk through any questions or concerns with a healthcare professional before you have your vaccine. So please come down to one of our sites this weekend, get your vaccine and get summer ready."

It's 'Grab a Jab' weekend

Dr Richard Preece, Clinical Lead for the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Programme at NHS England and NHS Improvement North West said:

The vaccination programme has been a phenomenal success to date, with 85% of all adults across the country having now received their first dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine less than seven months since we began the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in the history of the health service. Dr Richard Preece

He continued: “We’re almost at the finish line in the marathon effort around first doses now, with a major drive around second doses underway to ensure people have the strongest possible protection against the virus, but we can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal, and we need everyone who hasn’t had a vaccine yet, and those still waiting to arrange their second dose, to come forward."

Covid-19 Vaccine – Grab a Jab: Here's what you need to know

First doses – If you’re 18 and over, you can head over to any of the clinics for your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with no appointment needed.

Second doses – only if you had your first dose at least 8 weeks ago. A number of sites will also be offering walk-in second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine to people aged 40+, health and care workers, unpaid carers and those at greater clinical risk; and to people aged under 40 who had their first dose 12 weeks ago. Please check the list below to find out which locations are offering this service. Your second dose will be the same vaccine as your first dose.

Vaccines at all walk-in clinics will be available on a first-come, first -erved basis.

Already got an appointment? People who are already booked into appointments at those venues should still attend at their allotted time slot.

Check before you go – Clinic dates and times vary, so please check when your nearest walk-in clinic is taking place before setting off.

Unable to travel to or attend a walk-in clinic this weekend? You can book an appointment at a local vaccine service online book here or call 119.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment online or by calling 119.