Up to 50 motorists face prosecution after filming fatal collision on M6

Up to 50 motorists are facing prosecution after they were seen filming the aftermath of a fatal motorway crash on their mobile phones.

A driver died in the collision involving three HGVs on the M6 near Knutsford, Cheshire, on July 8.

On Friday, North West Motorway Police tweeted a photograph of a notice of intended prosecution letter and a photograph of a postbox as it said 48 motorists would soon be notified of the offence.

The post read:

On the 8th July, our @CheshireRCU for the North West Motorway Police Group were dealing with a Fatal Collision on the M6 Southbound. To the 48 People seen/witnessed videoing the incident from their handheld mobile phones on the Northbound Carriageway whilst passing the incident, your details have now been provided to us and a letter of prosecution is in the post to you. North West Motorway Police

"It is an offence to use a handheld mobile phone whilst driving.

"Furthermore it is insensitive to video the scene of such a devastating incident where by family, colleagues, friends may well not be aware of the incident. #BeRespectfulalways

#RoadSafety #Fatal4 #BeKind."

Three other people received what were believed to be minor injuries in the collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 20, Lymm Interchange and junction 19, Knutsford shortly before 12.40pm.