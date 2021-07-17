Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish has apologised for shouting at one of his mechanics at the Tour De France.

Cavendish, who could make history in the final stage of the 2021 Tour de France, wrote on his Instagram:

"During a day of the Tour de France, as riders we are put in a perilous situation and I wanted my bike to be perfect, in order to help me stay safe.My bike had some problems when I got on it this morning. Despite this, I should not have reacted in the way that I did and not so publicly. I've been extremely close friends with my mechanics for over a decade and they’ve worked tirelessly to ensure I’ve always been safe and successful. Although they know how short I can be when I'm stressed, no-one, especially those you care about, deserve to have a voice raised to them.Truly, one of the biggest factors of the success @deceuninck_quickstepteam is that we are a family, and we love and care for each other, and conversations should be kept within that family.We have now spoken about what happened and as a group the Wolfpack will do our best to have a successful finish to #tdf2021"