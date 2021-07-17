Play video

Bailey Walkgate wanted to get fit ahead of the football season. The nine year old who plays for Middlewich Town under-9s started jogging with his mum. Between them, they decided to fundraise along the way. Bailey spent the whole of June running a marathon, raising money for a defibrillator for his junior team. He ended up raising over £1,400 - enough for two defibs - gifting the second to the club's second team.

His fundraising really took off after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed and went into cardiac arrest at the Euros.

Bailey's efforts have won him a Nationwide FA Mutual Respect Award.

The machines will be delivered very soon and according to Bailey's manager, he's now by far the fittest player in the team!