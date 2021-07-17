More than a hundred anti racism protestors have marched through Manchester city centre this afternoon 'in solidarity' with England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho.

All three players were the targets of racist abuse following the Euro 2020 final.

Stand Up to Racism demonstrators turned out - taking the knee outside the National Football Museum.

Nahella Ashraf, from Stand Up to Racism, told ITV Granada: "People want to see a show of solidarity on the streets and be part of something bigger. All of us can sit at home and hear about the racism on social media. And I think it's really important that there's a display against that''.