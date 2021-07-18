A teenager has died following a rescue operation at Salford Quays.

The 19-year-old was reported missing after going into the water shortly after 4.35pm on Sunday 18 July.

Greater Manchester Police said emergency services had located the man at around 7.40pm.

In a tweet it said: "Sadly, despite a rescue operation at Salford Quays this evening, a 19-year-old man has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with this young man's family and friends, and the people who witnessed the tragic events. We will provide further updates when we have them."

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service says it received the first of "several 999 calls" at 4.35pm "in relation to a person needing to be rescued from water in Salford Quays".

It added it used fire service boats, divers and under water cameras to locate the male.