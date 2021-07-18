Body of teenager found on Lancashire beach

A body has been found on a Lancashire beach after a search operation for a missing man.Yesterday, at around 15:30, police were called to reports that a man in his 20s had entered the water close to Rossall School, Broadway, between Thornton-Cleveleys and Fleetwood.A huge search response involving Lancashire Constabulary, the coastguard and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) was then launched.Police have since confirmed that a body of a man was found on the beach at around 8.15pm yesterday evening.A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said:

Just before 8.15pm a body was discovered on the beach. Although formal identification is yet to take place it is believed to be that of a 19-year-old man from Bolton. His death is not being treated as suspicious. Lancashire Police