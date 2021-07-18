St Helens players to get open-top bus victory parade on Monday

Saints players celebrating with their fans at Wembley Credit: PA

St Helen's players will get an open-top bus parade on Monday after winning the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. 

Saints fans will get chance to see both the men's and women's trophies paraded around the town. Here's what they made of their first Challenge Cup win in over a decade:

Bus route – starts 6pm:

    •  Penny Lane,

    • Church Road

    • Clipsley Lane

    • West End Road

    • Haydock

    • Blackbrook Road

    • Park Road to Fingerpost to Parr Stocks Road

    • Fleet Lane

    • Concourse Way

    • Berrys Lane

    • Watery Lane

    • Junction Lane

    • Station Road

    • Robins Lane

    • Scorecross

    • Linkway

    • Sherdley Road

    • Elton Head Road

    • Rainhill Road

    • Nutgrove Road

    • Thatto Heath Road

    • Lugsmore Lane

    • Prescot Road

    • Dunriding Lane

    • Knowlsey Road

    • Mill Brow

    • Millbrook Lane

    • Kiln Lane

    • Greenfield Road

    • Boundary Road

    • Kirkland Street