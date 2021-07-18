St Helens players to get open-top bus victory parade on Monday
St Helen's players will get an open-top bus parade on Monday after winning the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.
Saints fans will get chance to see both the men's and women's trophies paraded around the town. Here's what they made of their first Challenge Cup win in over a decade:
Bus route – starts 6pm:
Penny Lane,
Church Road
Clipsley Lane
West End Road
Haydock
Blackbrook Road
Park Road to Fingerpost to Parr Stocks Road
Fleet Lane
Concourse Way
Berrys Lane
Watery Lane
Junction Lane
Station Road
Robins Lane
Scorecross
Linkway
Sherdley Road
Elton Head Road
Rainhill Road
Nutgrove Road
Thatto Heath Road
Lugsmore Lane
Prescot Road
Dunriding Lane
Knowlsey Road
Mill Brow
Millbrook Lane
Kiln Lane
Greenfield Road
Boundary Road
Kirkland Street