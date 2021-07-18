Liverpool comic Tom O'Connor has died at the age of 81.

The comedian and actor hosted the Name That Tune music quiz from 1976 until 1988.

He was also well known for hosting game shows Crosswits, Pick Pockets and The Zodiac Game.

O'Connor was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease 14-years-ago and his condition had worsened in the past two years.

He died in hospital on Sunday morning with his family around him, they described him as a "true gentleman".

Tom O'Connor with Sir Norman Wisdom Credit: PA

O’Connor’s comedy career started out in working men’s clubs, however he broke into television on shows including The Comedians and Opportunity Knocks.

He then went on to establish himself as a household name through the 70s and 80s including in Pick Pockets and The Zodiac Game.

O’Connor hosted Name That Tune from 1976 until 1983.

Later in his career O’Connor continued to appear on television, starring in BBC soap Doctors in the early 2000s and the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

In 2011 he also appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quiz show with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis, who is a former Olympic athlete.

Liverpool City Council paid tribute to O’Connor in a post on its official Twitter page.

“Sad news breaking about the death of veteran Liverpool comedian Tom O’Connor,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Thanks for the laughs, Tom.”

TV presenter Piers Morgan also paid tribute to O’Connor.

“RIP Tom O’Connor, 81. Comedian, TV game show host, Liverpool legend & a very funny man,” he tweeted.

“Sad news. Thanks for all the laughs, Tom.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker tweeted: “How sad. I had the pleasure of meeting Tom O’Connor and he was kind, funny and a true gent.

“I loved watching him on telly – Crosswits was great. My sympathies are with his family and friends.”