You wait ages for one - and then two buses come along, but not many have silver trophies to show off.

Saints fans were treated to a double victory parade after both the men's and women's rugby league teams lifted their respective Challenge Cups.

The men's team beat Castleford Tigers by 26 points to 12, with Tommy Makinson one of four Saints' try scorers at Wembley at the weekend.

Saints men's team open top bus parade after their victory at Wembley

A crowd of 40 thousand supporters were inside Wembley - the biggest rugby league attendance since the start of the pandemic.

Saints haven't won the Challenge Cup for 13 years. Following the men's side on the parade around the town, was the women's team showing off their own silverware.

They are hoping to inspire future generations of women and girls to play the sport.

Play video

Video of Saints Tara Jones and Eamonn McManus - Chairman, St Helens

In June, St Helens won the Women's Challenge Cup for the first time as they crushed York City Knights 34-6.

The double victory parade was held on the day national restrictions have been lifted, but the local authority asked fans to "play their part" to help reduce the number of positive cases as infection rates in the area are "still extremely high."

St Helens Council asked residents taking part to take a lateral flow test before the parade, to continue to practice social distancing and avoid crowds, and to watch the homecoming parade from their own doorsteps.