Burnley FC fans could own a piece of football history as dugouts go to auction for charity
The dugouts and hand-made seats from Burnley's Turf Moor are being sold to raise money for the club's community charity.
The unique items will give football fans the opportunity to own a piece of sporting history as major renovations at the club's stadium mean they are being replaced.
Proceeds from the online auction will go directly to support Burnley FC in the Community the charitable arm of the Lancashire club.
The charity operates a foodbank, community resources and leisure facilities as well as inclusive education initiatives and social outreach in and around Burnley.
Items in the auction, that closes at midnight on Sunday 1 August 2021, include directors stadium seats with Burnley FC branding, Covid-19 seat banner covers, and match-worn signed shirts and boots from Burnley FC first team players.
Bidders can access the ‘live’ auction here and can view the Burnley FC In The Community auction here.
The bidding for the away dug out can be found here.
