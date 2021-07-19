The dugouts and hand-made seats from Burnley's Turf Moor are being sold to raise money for the club's community charity.

The unique items will give football fans the opportunity to own a piece of sporting history as major renovations at the club's stadium mean they are being replaced.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool on the Burnley away bench that will be up for auction.

Proceeds from the online auction will go directly to support Burnley FC in the Community the charitable arm of the Lancashire club.

The charity operates a foodbank, community resources and leisure facilities as well as inclusive education initiatives and social outreach in and around Burnley.

For football fans anywhere, this is a unique opportunity to pick up a real piece of footballing memorabilia that has been seen on TV around the world every week or so during Burnley’s last 10 seasons in the Premier League and Championship, and to really help the community. Burnley FC in the Community CEO Sara Ward

Items in the auction, that closes at midnight on Sunday 1 August 2021, include directors stadium seats with Burnley FC branding, Covid-19 seat banner covers, and match-worn signed shirts and boots from Burnley FC first team players.

Bidders can access the ‘live’ auction here and can view the Burnley FC In The Community auction here.

The bidding for the away dug out can be found here.

