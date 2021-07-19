A police investigation is underway after an elderly woman died when a house collapsed.

Emergency services were called to reports that a house had collapsed and a person may be trapped under the rubble in Shevington, Wigan, at around 2.50pm on Sunday.

Firefighters raced to the scene and removed rubble by hand to rescue the 77-year-old woman; she was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Eyewitnesses said it was believed the gable end of the property fell away.