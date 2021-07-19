A second man has been charged on suspicion of murdering Duncan Browne who was killed after a night out in Liverpool city centre.

The 23-year-old, from Kirkby, was assaulted by a gang of three men on Hanover Street after watching the Euro 2020 quarter final match against Ukraine on Sunday 4 July.

He was rushed to hospital but suffered a cardiac arrest and died the next day surrounded by his family.

Detectives have charged another man - Terrence Kerwin, 34, of no fixed abode -with murder.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday morning.

Michael McLoughlin, 36 of Torus Road, Old Swan, was also charged with murder and made a brief appearance in court last week.

A team of detectives are working round the clock conducting enquiries, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to contact police.