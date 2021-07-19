Sean Thompson and Caroline Preston

A couple from Stockport have been jailed for fraud after using an elaborate scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of pounds from vulnerable and elderly people across the UK.

Sean Thompson and Caroline Preston conned their victims by pretending to be from a firm of solicitors recovering lost funds due to failed time share investments.

The pair swindled over £580,000 in total which police hope to recover when they bring 'proceeds of crime' proceedings against them later this year.

Thompson, 48, from Reddish, was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to six years and six months after pleading guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering.

Preston, who's 39 and also from Reddish, was sentenced to three years after also pleading guilty to Fraud and Money Laundering.

Detective Constable Shaun Nicholls, of GMP's Economic and Cyber Crime Section, said: "