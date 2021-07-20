Body recovered from River Weaver in search for missing teenager

The body of a boy was found in the River Weaver on Tuesday 20th July. Credit: CheshireLive/MEN

A body has been found in the search for a teenager who fell into the River Weaver on one of the hottest days of the year.

Emergency services have been searching for a 16-year-old boy after he went missing near Frodsham, Cheshire, on Monday 19th July.

Police say a body has now been recovered from the river at around 11:30am on Tuesday 20th July.

A formal identification has not yet taken place but the boy's parents have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.Superintendent Alexander McMillan, from Cheshire Constabulary said: “This appears to be a tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101.

