Cheshire siblings with incurable Batten Disease given new hope
Ollie and Amelia Carroll both have incurable Batten disease, which leads to seizures and sight loss.
Tragically, both the siblings health is now deteriorating, but that hasn't stopped a team of fundraisers raising thousands to help support the family.
Amelia, who is 8 has an enzyme drug which keeps her alive, and helps her walking and talking and it will now be repurposed to potentially save her vision.
Her older brother, Ollie, who's 10, already lost his sight and his movement. But the treatment costs around £170,000.
That's why the youngster's Dad has taken on a marathon challenge to raise money to fund the drug programme.
Alongside him, Carl Thomas, a world kick-boxing champion who cycled 250 miles, swam a lake, and pulled a truck to pull-in donations.