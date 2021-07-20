Cheshire siblings with incurable Batten Disease given new hope

Ollie and Amelia Carroll both have incurable Batten disease, which leads to seizures and sight loss.

Tragically, both the siblings health is now deteriorating, but that hasn't stopped a team of fundraisers raising thousands to help support the family.

Ollie Carroll who has already lost his sight

Amelia, who is 8 has an enzyme drug which keeps her alive, and helps her walking and talking and it will now be repurposed to potentially save her vision.

At the moment the enzyme therapy is put down directly into the brain which is slowing down the progression of the Batten Disease, but unfortunately the drug can't cross the blood brain barrier, so it has to be administered directly by injection into the eye Lucy Carolle

Her older brother, Ollie, who's 10, already lost his sight and his movement. But the treatment costs around £170,000.

It's quite emotional because I don't want to put our daughter through it but this is the only hope we've got. There is no other choice Mike Carroll

That's why the youngster's Dad has taken on a marathon challenge to raise money to fund the drug programme.

Carl Thomas support Mike Carroll in his marathon challenge to help save his daughter's sight

Alongside him, Carl Thomas, a world kick-boxing champion who cycled 250 miles, swam a lake, and pulled a truck to pull-in donations.