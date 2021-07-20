Commonwealth Games mascot makes a surprise appearance in Bolton

Play video

Video report by Paul Crone

A school girl was given the perfect send off from primary school as the Commonwealth Games mascot she designed paid her a surprise visit.

Eleven year old Emma Lou, from Westhoughton won a competition to design the mascot, and couldn't believe seeing Perry the bull make an appearance at St James Primary School in Daisy Hill.

Perry the mascot delighted pupils joining in the end of term Sports Day

Now that it's come to life, lots of people can see it, I can use Perry somehow as a message to inspire people Emma Lou

The mascot must have been boiling in his full costume, getting hotter by the minute as he took part in the school's sports day.

The schoolgirl's winning design and creativity will be seen by millions when the Commonwealth Games are held in Birmingham next year.

Emma Lou's winning Commonwealth Games design