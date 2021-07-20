Play video

A look inside Peter McGrail's family home and it's not hard to see how successful the Liverpool boxer has been.

With World, Commonwealth and European medals among the many on display, the 25 year old's collection will be complete with a podium finish at the 2020 Olympics.

Peter McGrail in action in the boxing ring Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Like all those going Tokyo, Peter has had to wait an extra year for these Games but he's looking at that as a positive.

He says, 'I'm coming into my prime now, maturing and getting stronger, fitter and cleverer in the ring. At the time I was gutted thinking it was going to set me back a year but now I'm seeing it as a positive and I think it's an advantage for me definitely.'

Peter McGrail as a young boy Credit: McGrail Family

Going to the Olympics has been Peter's dream ever since he put on the boxing gloves as a young boy. For his mum Bernadette there's a huge sense of pride that he's achieving his lifelong goal.

You think when they're young and they say they want to go to the Olympics, you don't think it's going to happen. But good on him he's done it. Bernadette McGrail, Peter's mum

Despite Peter's family being unable to fly out to Japan, they'll be cheering him on from back home in Liverpool. His older brother Chris says, 'I always joke around saying he's number one in the country and only number three in your own house. The fact that he's going is an unbelievable achievement already but we know he's capable of coming back with a medal.'

Peter McGrail at the Tokyo 2020 Athletes Village Credit: Instagram @peter_mcgrail

As Peter prepares to go for gold in Tokyo he's also preparing to go into self imposed isolation in the Athletes Village as he tries to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus.

Imagine getting to your medal bout or even the final and you test positive and you can't fight you'd be gutted for the rest of your life. If I think anyone has got covid I'll be saying get away from me lad. Peter McGrail, Team GB boxer

One thing Peter doesn't want to keep away from at the Olympics is a medal. While he's working on winning one, his mum is working on finding a special place to put it.