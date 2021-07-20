A young boy and his dad have received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after they wrote her a sympathy card.

Three-year-old Noah and his dad Johsua Brandwood, from Lancaster, expressed their condolences following the passing of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

They also told Her Majesty about two police officers who went 'above and beyond' when they took the three-year-old on a tour around the local station.

PC Hodgson and PC Nelson entertained the young boy and put a smile on his face.

The family posted their heartwarming story on social media which instantly went viral with thousands of likes and shares across the country commending the officers.

Noah's letter from the Queen now sits proudly in a frame in the family's living room.

Young Noah was shown around the police station in Lancaster. Credit: Joshua Brandwood

It read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you very much for your kind message of sympathy on the death of Her Majesty's beloved husband The Duke of Edinburgh.

"The Queen was deeply touched by the messages she has received from all round the world and is most grateful for your thoughtful words.

"Her Majesty was interested to hear your uplifting account of your young son's visit to Lancaster Police Station when Noah spent an hour with PC Hodgson and PC Nelson who showed him how to use a set of handcuffs and how to operate police car lights and sirens."

It continued: "The Queen greatly appreciated your kind thoughts in writing as you did, and I am to thank you once again for your letter and the photographs you enclosed of Noah's exciting day."