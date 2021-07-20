Oldham builder axes wife to death over the sale of their house

Stephen Booth chatted to a 999 operator about his family, how he'd worked as a builder and about his dogs.

He made a cup of tea while speaking to the call handler. But he wasn't reporting being the victim of a burglary or a break-in.

Moments earlier, he'd admitted murdering his wife of 35 years and the mother of his two children.

Susan Booth was a mother and grandmother and a respected healthcare assistant Credit: MEN

He had lay in wait at the home of 62-year-old Susan, before hitting her 19 times with an axe on the driveway.

The 64 year old had plotted to kill her, in anger at the sale of their former marital home.

The court heard his chilling telephone call to police:"Hello there, my name is Stephen Booth," he said after ringing 999, minutes after the killing.

"I’d just like to confess to a murder in Shaw."

"It’s my wife I’ve just killed. I’m at my home address if you’d like to come over and arrest me or whatever you do."

Booth had chatted to the police call operator before admitting he'd killed his wife with an axe Credit: MEN

It was the first of two chilling 999 calls Booth made after murdering Susan, a popular healthcare assistant at the Royal Oldham Hospital.

Officers found Susan barely conscious, she was wearing her work uniform, and her NHS ID card. She died an hour later, in the hospital where she was loved and highly regarded.

What emerged was a picture of a jealous ex, whose resentment ended with him committing a horrific, senseless crime.

Divorce proceedings had been ongoing between the two, but had not been finalised.

Tributes left outside the house where Susan Booth was killed in an ambush on her driveway by her jealous husband

It was the proposed sale of their marital home that sent Booth into a murderous rage.Booth built the family home they had shared in Audenshaw, Tameside.

A sale had been agreed for £452,000. Susan told him she wanted half, which Booth didn't feel she deserved.

Mum was the epitome of caring, both in her professional and personal life. "If you knew her, you would have known that nothing was too much trouble, and she would help anyone who needed it. "She was dedicated to her three grandchildren, who were the light of her life and will be deeply missed by all of us. Booth family statement

Karen Coverley, director of nursing at The Royal Oldham Hospital, told of Susan's 'compassionate' nature and how she was loved by patients and her colleagues.Booth is starting a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder. He will serve a minimum of 22-and-a-half years behind bars after being sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.