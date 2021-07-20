A teenager who told a girl he would 'smash her head in' after he attacked her has had to pay her compensation for his actions.Dylan Cleary punched the girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in the face repeatedly.The girl, in her mid teens, was left with injuries including a cut lip after the 19-year-old's attack.Simon Green, prosecuting at Liverpool Magistrates' Court, said Cleary had been "kicking her" and "pushing her up against a wall" during the attack in Wirral earlier this year.He said Clearly had been "extremely aggressive" and was "shouting abuse" before telling her he would "smash her head in".Ian Birch, defending Cleary, said there were "clearly issues with regards to maturity".He said since the offence there had been a "sea of change" in Cleary's life and he is now an expectant father who has employment.Cleary, of Pickmere Drive, Eastham, admitted common assault, sending malicious communications and criminal damage in relation to a copy of the codes of practices, which he destroyed while in a police station.Deputy District Judge Paul Conlan said he was persuaded the custodial sentence could be suspended as the probation service "made clear they think they can work with you".Cleary was given a nine week sentence suspended for 18 months, he also has a two year restraining order imposed and he must pay compensation £150, costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £128.