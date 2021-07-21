Appeal after schoolgirls asked to get into stranger's van in Burnley

Police in Burnley are appealing for information following an incident in the town in which a man asked two schoolgirls to get into a vehicle with him.

The incident occurred at around 3.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 20th) as the two girls – aged 15 and 16 – were standing at the junction of Church Street, St James Street and Hall Street in the town centre.

A man in a white Renault panel van pulled up alongside them and asked the girls to get in, before claiming to be a taxi driver. Thankfully the girls refused and the van driver left the scene.

The van driver is described as Asian, aged in his 40s, with a beard/stubble and wearing a blue, short-sleeved top.

Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the incident, thinks they saw the man or the van in the area, or has any other information to get in touch with us straight away.

Det Ch Insp Tim Brown, of Burnley Police, said: “We are taking these reports extremely seriously and are now asking anybody with information about what happened to get in touch with us.

We know how rumours can spread on social media, so we would also ask people to only get their information from police channels, and to refrain from speculating further on what might have happened until the full circumstances have been established.”