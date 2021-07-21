Large emergency response to rescue five men from water at Crosby beach

Five men were rescued from the water after emergency services responded to a "serious" incident at Crosby beach.

Emergency services rushed to the beach at around 7pm on Tuesday, 20 July to reports of a group of men in trouble in the water.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, RNLI and the Coastguard all attended the incident, which was described as "serious" by the fire service.

Two fire engines and a search and rescue team attended the scene at 7.24pm and assisted the RNLI and Coastguard.

Three men were taken to hospital, while two others did not require treatment.

It is understood there were believed to be three men involved in the incident.

The condition of the men taken to hospital is not yet known.