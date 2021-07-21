'Get vaccinated' plea after Coronavirus cases in Oldham hit all time high

Coronavirus cases in Oldham have now hit a new recorded high of 788 per 100,000 people - exceeding the previous high point of 754 per 100,000 in November 2020.

The number of deaths in the borough has also risen in recent weeks, and cases are rising in all age cohorts and in all communities.

And with the majority of legal Coronavirus restrictions now relaxed, there is increased concern that the rate of infection will keep rising.

Oldham already has the second highest rate in Greater Manchester and is in the top 20 nationally.

Oldham Council Leader Arooj Shah and Oldham Director of Public Health Katrina Stephens are urging residents to do all they can to keep their friends, family and community safe.

It’s so important to get vaccinated and it’s easier than ever to do so. There are walk-in vaccination clinics open every day right across the borough, including a special walk-in clinic this Saturday in Parliament Square. Cllr Arooj Shah, leader of Oldham Council

People shopping in Oldham, the town in Greater Manchester has seen cases of coronavirus rise in the area. Credit: Press Association

Cllr Shah added: "I know how hard it’s been for Oldham residents over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone has made sacrifices to try and keep the infection rate down, and over the last 18 months or so we have seen tougher restrictions here than in many other parts of the country.

“But although most legal restrictions have now ended, with Coronavirus rates high and rising, now is not the time to stop protecting ourselves and each other. We know what we have to do - wear face coverings in public places, socially distance, keep getting tested and get a vaccine when you’re able to."

We’re not looking at small outbreaks or certain areas that only need to pay attention to the rising rates; we are seeing increases in Coronavirus rates across all age groups across the borough. We’re also starting to see Coronavirus related deaths rising in Oldham again which is a major concern along with the rising case numbers. Oldham Director of Public Health Katrina Stephens

Both walk in and appointment vaccination clinics can be attended by all those aged 18 and over to get their jab.