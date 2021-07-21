Safety plea to heatwave swimmers after teenagers die in the water

Swimmers have been warned to take care after a spate of fatalities in the waters of the North West during the heatwave.

The RNLI launched its awareness campaign just hours after a man died after being pulled from the water at Crosby Beach.

The incident on Tuesday came a day after the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the River Weaver on one of the hottest days of the year.

And last weekend talented footballer Ngapee Merenga, 19, drowned after swimming with team mates at Salford Quays.

Ngapee Merenga drowned in Salford Quays Credit: M.E.N

The Canal and River Trust said there are too many risks that you can't see hidden below the surface, and lots of other ways you can cool down with two feet on the towpath.

The RNLI's key summer safety advice is:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about.

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

Figures released by the RNLI today have revealed lifeguards on the North West’s beaches assisted 2,314 children and 2,007 teenagers last summer – more casualties under the age of 18 than anywhere else in the UK and Ireland.

Most of those offered help on the RNLI’s lifeguarded beaches in Sefton and the Wirral were simply out enjoying a walk and not expecting to even get their feet wet.

Crosby is the only RNLI beach to be lifeguarded 365 days a year and is not the only location where tidal cut off is a common occurrence.

Local search and rescue agencies continue to see a rise in incidents to people cut off by the tide and stuck in mud and requiring help from the RNLI on Wirral and in the wider Merseyside area

RNLI statistics show people enjoying a walk and getting cut off by the tide caused almost 10% of all RNLI lifeboat launches over the last decade - more than double the UK average.

We want everyone who visits our canals and rivers to enjoy them safely. So we've listed out some of the reasons why you're better off enjoying the fresh air, wonderful wildlife and relaxing environment from the towpath. Canal and River Trust

