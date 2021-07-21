Snake shocks woman doing washing up

A woman who said she "felt a sense of dread" in her kitchen whilst doing the dishes soon made a terrifying discovery.Dawn Lambert was doing the dishes in her home in Haydock at around 7am before heading to work when she suddenly spotted something unfamiliar.Whilst reaching for a glass to put in the sink to wash, Dawn was shocked to find an albino cali king snake slithering onto her windowsill.

Unsure what to do, Dawn's partner Zara called the RSPCA to collect the snake, which feeds mainly on rodents.Dawn told the Liverpool Echo: "When I got in the kitchen I started the washing up and I just felt this sense of dread. I must have seen something that wasn't mine in the kitchen."I was washing up at the time, I was at the kitchen sink and I reached over to the windowsill to pick a glass up."This snake just started slithering out onto the windowsill. I just stepped back, I couldn't believe what I was seeing."We don't know how it got in. We think when we were cooking and we've opened the window so it doesn't smell the kitchen out, it must have got through the window then. We don't know how long it had been there."Dawn said her first thought was to grab a tea towel and reach for the snakes head in case the breed was likely to bite her.

She said it then began to wrap around her arm and she alerted her partner Zara to what was happening.Zara called the RSPCA and the couple searched for something to safely put the snake in. Dawn said they later put it in an outdoor bin so the snake had enough room and could still have plenty of oxygen until help arrived.Dawn said her legs "felt like jelly" and that she found the situation "a bit terrifying".Dawn said: "I couldn't quite believe it to be honest. I actually thought I was seeing things, like when you don't quite believe what you are seeing.

It was the movement, it was just slithered out in one motion. I'm quite a strong person but the shock - I can't quite explain it. Dawn Lambert

Inspector Helen Smith was sent to the scene to collect the snake and said it was found cold, but in good condition.Dawn said: "I feel a lot better now but I'm still very wary about being in the kitchen. We’ve cleaned the house top to bottom, everywhere has had a spring clean!"It wasn't good but all I can say is the RSPCA were absolutely fantastic. They were really really quick."The rat snake’s worried owner and next-door but one neighbour later came forward and said it had escaped when she was cleaning out her vivarium.The RSPCA said it collects more snakes over the summer months and that it is possible that some of these are escapees becoming more active in warmer weather.The RSPCA would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure (and locked if necessary) when unattended to prevent accidental escape.It is possible to microchip snakes and the RSPCA would recommend that owners ask their exotics vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.