The Hundred: cricket's new kid on the block

The countdown has begun to the launch of cricket's brand new - and controversial - tournament with a match involving the North West's newest team - Manchester Originals.

The competition, called The Hundred, features eight new teams based in cities around the country.

They'll face just 100 balls each in the game.

The contest starts with the women's teams of Manchester Originals take on Oval Invincibles on Wednesday before the their men's sides do battle a day later.

The eight teams in The Hundred are focused on their location which is city-based.

The Hundred's Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals are based at Old Trafford, Northern Superchargers in Leeds (Headingley), Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston, Trent Rockets in Nottingham (Trent Bridge), Welsh Fire in Cardiff (Sophia Gardens) and Southern Brave in Southampton (the Ageas Bowl).

London Spirit and Oval Invincibles will play their home matches in the capital at Lord's and The Oval respectively.

With counties amalgamated, a draft system common in other franchise leagues was used to put together a squad of 15 to 16 players. Each team has at least one England Test player but can only have a maximum of three overseas stars with a nice blend of experienced names mixed in with up-and-coming talent.

We've got a really well balanced side. Now we've only got 100 balls - 20 less than a T20 game so we can go out there, play it with freedom and play your shots. Alex Hartley of Manchester Originals

With a bumper crowd expected at the Kia Oval and the eyes of the cricketing world tuning in to see how the England and Wales Cricket Board's experiment lands, some players will be stepping out on the biggest stage of their careers.

Scoring a hundred in The Hundred? That's the dream ticket. That would be impressive going but I'm sure it's been done a few times in the first hundred balls of a T20. If you get off to a flier and find a couple of match-ups you like, it's possible. I'd just love it to be me or one of the guys from our side. Phil Salt, Manchester Originals

The finals of the contest will be at Lords on August 21.

Much is new and controversial about the tournament - from the unfamiliar city-based teams to the abolition of the six-ball over - but the simple decision to hand centre stage to a women's match is breaking fresh ground too.

The Twenty20 circuit is effectively dominated by men's cricket, but the England and Wales Cricket Board has delivered on its promise to give equal billing to both editions in The Hundred.

The new franchise tournament prides itself on providing an equal platform for men and women, with the marketing campaigns, matchday experience and prize money pots identical for both editions.

But there is one conspicuous difference: with male contracts worth between £24,000 and £100,000 while their female counterparts pick up a maximum of £15,000 and as little as £3,600.