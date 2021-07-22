Australia and New Zealand pull out of Rugby World Cup

Australia and New Zealand have been branded "selfish, parochial and cowardly" over their decision to pull out of the World Cup.

Stadiums in Warrington, Leigh, Liverpool, Manchester, St Helens and Bolton are amongst venues down to host games.

It's being reported that tournament officials were given just four minutes' notice of the announcement from Australia and New Zealand, who claimed it is "simply too unsafe" to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That provoked an angry response from Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson, who told PA: "The World Cup organisers have bent over backwards and turned double somersaults to meet every single requirement that was asked of them, by the Australians particularly.

"To have those assurances completely dismissed, I am angry about this. This is a selfish, parochial and cowardly decision which has been taken by the Australian and New Zealand leadership."

Australia are the current world champions. Credit: PA

A joint statement from the two nations said: "The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) today informed the International Rugby League (IRL) and Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) organisers that Australia and New Zealand will not compete in a 2021 World Cup because of player welfare and safety concerns.

"The ARLC and NZRL have again requested the RLWC2021 be postponed until 2022 to minimise risk of players contracting COVID-19 and ensure the best outcome for player well-being.

It remains to be seen whether the tournament can now go ahead in 2021 without Australia, who have won the tournament a record 11 times, and 2008 champions New Zealand.

A statement issued by World Cup organisers said: "RLWC2021 note the disappointing statement made by the ARLC and NZRL which may have wide ranging implications for international Rugby League.

"RLWC2021 were informed at very short notice and will continue discussions with all stakeholders to agree on the best way forward. A further statement will be made in due course."

