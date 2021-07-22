A emergency services incident is in place at Reddish Vale Country Park this evening after reports of a person in the water.

Dozens of police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene.

They are searching a section of the River Tame close to the M60 bridge.

The fire service has confirmed reports of a person in the water.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said:

"At around 5.20pm this afternoon (Thursday 22 July), two fire engines from Whitehill and Stockport fire stations were called to Reddish Vale Country Park, Stockport, to reports of a person in water.

"Crews were quickly at the scene, joined by the Technical Response Unit from Leigh and the Water Incident Unit from Eccles. Firefighters remain in attendance at this time, alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service."