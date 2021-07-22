Play video

Elaine Willcox sent a report from the scene.

Emergency services are searching for a teenage boy who has gone missing while swimming in a river in Chester.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to reports at around 2:30pm. They are currently looking for the boy, who was last seen swimming in the River Dee near Lower Park Road.

The riverbank and Queens Park suspension bridge have been closed and people are advised to avoid the area while the search continues.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML.

There has been six deaths involving water in the last six days across the North West of England during the heatwave. Swimmers have been warned to take care.