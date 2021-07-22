Play video

An England rugby player who says he cannot remember playing in the World Cup final in 2003 has welcomed a report calling for urgent action to cut the risks of brain injury in sport.

Steve Thompson from Northwich was one of the three top players in the world but now has dementia which, he says, is caused by repeated concussions during his rugby career.

The 42-year-old played in England's winning side against Australia 18 years ago, but cannot remember his involvement in the game.

He was diagnosed with dementia last year, telling ITV News: "I nearly broke down in those tests. It was just obviously that there was a big problem there with my memory.

"Even after that I went back into denial again I thought it was just age. But then suddenly when you think to yourself, I'm only 42 years old."

Since March, a committee of MPs has been examining the link between long-term brain injury and sport.

A report from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee of MPs is calling for the government to oversee the introduction of a coherent UK-wide minimum concussion protocol within the next year, mirroring the approach taken in Scotland.

It has been recommended that, by 2023, all sports must report any event which may lead to an acquired brain injury.

The report accepted no definitive causal link had been established between playing sport and dementia but said it was “undeniable that a significant minority of people would face long-term neurological issues as a result of their participation in sport”.

“The protections afforded by the state to workers apply as much to footballers and jockeys as they do to miners and construction workers,” the report said.

“We are astounded that sport should be left by the Health and Safety Executive to mark its own homework.”

Steve welcomed the news. He said: "The finger has been pointed at it now and the pressure is coming on. That's all we want.

"We just want people to have to be accountable and stand up and go 'we're doing our best to make the people participating in sport safer.'"

