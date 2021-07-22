An exciting new exhibition that delves into the world of legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh is set to attract visitors to Salford this autumn.

What has been described as a 'kaleidoscope of colour, ''Van Gogh Alive", which is arriving in MediaCity in October, is an 'immersive experience' which has toured 70 major cities across the globe.

Organisers say this stunningly detailed exhibit shows the life and work of the Dutch artist like you’ve never seen it before – all hosted within a purpose-built, Covid-safe venue.

Credit: VAN GOGH ALIVE

The multi-sensory experience aims to provide visitors with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Van Gogh's work and to venture into his world through curated projections.

As well as the main exhibition that will project over 3000 images, the experience will also feature interactive art stations, interpretative areas, a re-creation of Van Gogh’s ‘Bedroom in Arles’ and the hugely popular on Instagram ‘Sunflower selfie room’.

Sunflower room Credit: VAN GOGH ALIVE

Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor, said: “It’s wonderful to be welcoming such an impactful art experience as Van Gogh Alive to Salford’s MediaCityUK.

"Communities have really missed experiencing arts and entertainment, with the hospitality and creative industries being amongst the hardest hit from the impacts of Covid-19, so it is brilliant to be seeing the creative industries launching new and innovative experiences for all to enjoy within a safe framework."

It runs from October to January.

