KSI to perform at Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

VisitBlackpool has revealed details of some of the performers who will grace the stage at this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On concert.

They include KSI, 2020’s biggest breakthrough artist. He will perform in the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom on the night of Friday 3 September to mark the start of a four-month extended Illuminations season.

Another of music’s hottest new talents, Wes Nelson, will also perform on the Switch-On stage with more acts to be announced over the coming weeks.

Wes Nelson

It is the first time in history that an Illuminations Switch-On – the biggest event in Blackpool’s calendar – has been staged in the ballroom.

Produced in association with MTV, the show will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Becca Dudley, and will be watched at the venue by a live audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot.

The show will also be live streamed across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels. Last year, the free-to-access streamed event attracted more than 225,000 global views.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to reveal some of the talent that will light up this year’s Illuminations Switch-On concert. KSI and Wes Nelson are two of the hottest new stars in the music industry and bring with them a colossal fan-base.

“With more talent to be announced, along with the person who will switch on this year’s extended Illuminations, it all promises to be an unforgettable night for those watching in the ballroom or via the live stream.”

The live stream will start at 8pm on Friday 3 September and can be viewed free of charge here

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations will run from Friday 3 September to Monday 3 January, 2022.